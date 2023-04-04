Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.66

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.66 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 38973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.
In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,718 shares of company stock worth $15,233,903. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
