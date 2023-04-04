Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.66

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.66 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 38973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,718 shares of company stock worth $15,233,903. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.