Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 1.2 %

MO stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 3,892,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,432,133. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.