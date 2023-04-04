AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

AMCX opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.20 million, a P/E ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

