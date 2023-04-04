American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.77. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after buying an additional 290,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,871,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 530.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,867,000 after buying an additional 256,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.