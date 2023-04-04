American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 128,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.19. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
See Also
