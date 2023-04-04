American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 128,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.19. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Outdoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 223,375 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 390,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 37.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.