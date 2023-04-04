Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,711,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.19. 1,412,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,423. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

