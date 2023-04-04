Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $27.33

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCL. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

