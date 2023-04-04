Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $28.67

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

ADTRAN stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

