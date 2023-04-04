Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $128.56

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

