Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $27.20

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,345,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 142,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,123,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,104 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,628,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

