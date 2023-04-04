Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Anavex Life Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.51 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

