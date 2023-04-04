Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $23.68 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,674,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.