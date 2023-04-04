Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Down 7.3%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 500,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,703,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 443,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 961,439 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.