Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.4 %

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.26.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 444,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

