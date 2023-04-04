ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

GLD traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,081. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

