ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $206.60. 505,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,608. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.