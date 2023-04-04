AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Up 10.3%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About AsiaBaseMetals

(Get Rating)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.