Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Citigroup

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ADP opened at $216.81 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,923 shares of company stock worth $22,549,705. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.