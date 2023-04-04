Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $17.63 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.75 billion and $143.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $17.63 or 0.00062412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001280 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,059,678 coins and its circulating supply is 325,996,958 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

