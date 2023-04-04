Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
RNA stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
