Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

