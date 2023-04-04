Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.80 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

