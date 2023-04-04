Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
ADXS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.66.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
