B. Riley Increases Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target to $200.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $162.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.31. Rogers has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rogers by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Further Reading

