BABB Market Cap Reaches $28.99 Million (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. BABB has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BABB token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BABB has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BABB Token Profile

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 tokens. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BAX is the utility token of BABB platform. a decentralised bank for the microeconomy, providing individuals and businesses with a UK bank account, powered by blockchain technology. The account is managed via a smartphone app and provides access to a decentralised payment card. In addition, partnerships with central banks allow for the integration and issuance of other digital currencies around the world, further stimulating local micro-economies and expanding the reach of the BABB solution and its underlying BAX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

