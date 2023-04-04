Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 17,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,419. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $563.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.3688 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

