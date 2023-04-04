Bango (LON:BGO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.73) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s current price.

Bango Price Performance

Shares of BGO traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 203.70 ($2.53). 112,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.41. Bango has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.80 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of £156.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,370.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Bango alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anil Malhotra sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,117,734.72). In related news, insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.88), for a total transaction of £1,392,000 ($1,728,763.04). Also, insider Anil Malhotra sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.79), for a total value of £900,000 ($1,117,734.72). Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bango

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.