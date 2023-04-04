Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 404,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 66,516 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 96,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 201,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 253,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 21,834,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,611,230. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $222.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

