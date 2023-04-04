Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 354,502 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Copart were worth $31,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Copart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,632,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

