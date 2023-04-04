Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 386,178 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 266.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $29,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 428,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.