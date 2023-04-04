Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,248. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

