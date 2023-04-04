Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,002 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $7.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,538.16. 30,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,524. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,498.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,400.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.