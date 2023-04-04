Barclays Upgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAP. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

AAP stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

