Barratt Developments plc (BDEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share by the real estate development company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BDEV opened at GBX 467.50 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($3.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 531.40 ($6.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 881.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.26.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.04) to GBX 499 ($6.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.32) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.64) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 480.29 ($5.96).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.