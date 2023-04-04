Barratt Developments plc (BDEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share by the real estate development company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
BDEV opened at GBX 467.50 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($3.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 531.40 ($6.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 881.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.04) to GBX 499 ($6.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.32) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.64) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 480.29 ($5.96).
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
