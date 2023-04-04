Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 91,442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,442 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 3,594,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,031,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.