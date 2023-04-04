Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,784. The firm has a market cap of $178.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.