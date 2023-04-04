Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,685,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,827,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

