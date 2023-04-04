Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $8,006,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

LH stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.30. 219,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $280.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.21. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

