Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Base Carbon Stock Performance
Base Carbon stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452. Base Carbon has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
About Base Carbon
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Base Carbon (BCBNF)
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
- 3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.