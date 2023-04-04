Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Base Carbon Stock Performance

Base Carbon stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452. Base Carbon has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

