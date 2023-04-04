Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Battalion Oil from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of BATL stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Battalion Oil has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Battalion Oil by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 296,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.