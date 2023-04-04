Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Battalion Oil from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Battalion Oil Stock Up 17.2 %
Shares of BATL stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Battalion Oil has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.96.
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
