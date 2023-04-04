Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 1,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

BLTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

