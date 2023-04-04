Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.
Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 500,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,596. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.
In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
