Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 500,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,596. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile



Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

