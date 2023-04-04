Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.
BTTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.23.
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
