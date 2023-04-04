Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

BTTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

