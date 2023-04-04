Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $22.69

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.86. Bilibili shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 1,993,727 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

