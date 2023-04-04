Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Reaches $32.46 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $32.46 million and $88,041.15 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00155197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

