Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $10.79 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00133609 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.