Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 2,799,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,890,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.92 ($0.04).

Bluejay Mining Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.64. The company has a market cap of £28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.