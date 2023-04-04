BNB Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.59 billion and $593.10 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $314.06 or 0.01095507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,887,604 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
