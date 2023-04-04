Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,993,918. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

