Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 25,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $249.00. 351,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

