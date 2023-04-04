Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 752,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 790,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

